Purpose and scope of The International Congress on Desert Economy – Dakhla, Morocco.

The International Congress on Desert Economy – ENCG, Dakhla, Morocco (ICDED), This fourth edition will be held on May 11 and 12, 2023, in the Dakhla city, Morocco and the first worldwide scientific research meeting on arid lands, the Sahara, and desert economic

development (R&D), whose approach is to think globally (internationally) and act locally, it’s annually

co-organized by the National School of Business and Management (ENCG) of Dakhla, and the

Regional Council of Dakhla Oued Eddahab region- Morocco.

The ultimate purpose of The International Congress on Desert Economy – Dakhla, is to be an

interdisciplinary scientific research platform on the desert, arid lands, and the Sahara (hot drylands,

hyperarid or semi-arid regions, oasis and remote rural areas) economy, management, and

development (rural development), in order to contribute effectively to the good governance and in the

sustainable development of arid lands worldwide, by attracting and promoting investment

opportunities in the Sahara and deserts, and by stimulating meetings between all stakeholders on a

global scale: Academics, Professionals, Policy-Makers, Civil society and NGOs…, with a view to

fostering dialog, partnership, and cooperation among desert countries worldwide: Africa and the Gulf

States (the MENA and the Sahel…), the United States of America, Australia, China, India, South

America…, with the aim of valuing and promoting the desert knowledge and its related studies’ and

conferences’ findings and recommendations, and creating a conducive environment to the exchange of

experiences, expertise, trainings, educational practices and innovation, around themes related to the

desert economy and to the arid lands management, such as Tourism, travel industry and tourism

economics; Livestock economics, management, and production; Agriculture, aquaculture, and

agricultural economics (rural economics); The Economics of water, drought and water scarcity

management; Renewable energy, energy economics, and energy management; Mining and natural

resource management; Phosphate economics and the phosphate fertilizer industry; Transportation

and logistics; Fisheries, maritime, sea, and ocean economy; Economics of space (space economy) and

space industry; Technology and innovation; Water sports and entertainment, sports economy and

sports management; Cultural and creative industries, tangible and intangible heritage; Biodiversity,

wetlands, environment, and nature conservation and management…Thus, each year, an edition will be

organized.

About this Congress

The idea of the International Congress on Desert Economy – Dakhla, arose for the first time by an

initiative of Prof. Elouali Aailal, in the framework of the ” Desert Action ” association (literally in

Arabic “Desert Pioneers” “ الصحراء رواد ,(” on February 2017, in Dakhla city, then, thanks to an

official convention between the National School of Business and Management (ENCG Dakhla) of

Dakhla, and the Regional Council of the Dakhla Oued Eddahab Region, this agreement provides for

the annual co-organization of this Congress.

The Desert Action Association, in Dakhla, is the first Moroccan, African, and International

organization, specialized in Arid Lands, Sahara, and Desert economy development (oases and remote

rural areas development), business, management, and in promoting, attracting and encouraging

investment in the Sahara and deserts (arid lands). The ultimate goal of the Desert Action Association

is to enhance scientific research and development (R&D) on Deserts, Arid Lands, and the Sahara, in

an approach of thinking globally (Internationally) and acting locally.