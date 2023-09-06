Moroccon Star : Dr. Saadia Khouyibaba Senior Instructor PhD, Laval University, Canada

Dr. Saadia Khouyibaba is a senior instructor of Mathematics in the department of Mathematics and Statistics at AUS. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in Graph Theory from the University of Montreal in Canada. Her Ph.D. was in History of Mathematics from Laval University, Canada. In June 2006, Dr. Khouyibaba started her carrier at AUS where she is currently teaching courses in Algebra, Calculus, Math for Business, and History of Mathematics. Her research interest is Math Education and History of Mathematics. Dr. Khouyibaba is the co-author of the Arab World …

PUBLICATIONS

Saadia Khouyibaba. Teaching remedial math courses: Challenges and teaching philosophy, Procedia-social And Behavioral Journal (issn: 1877-0428) By Elsevier, October (4th Quarter/Autumn) 2014.

Ernest Haeussler, Richard Paul, Richard Wood And Saadia Khouyibaba. Introductory Mathematical Analysis for Business, Economics and the Life and Social Sciences, Arab World editions, June 2012.

CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS

Algorithms: History and some of their Applications, Modern Problems Of Mathematics And Mechanics – 2023, 26 April 2023.

Mathematics and Teaching mathematics, Uowd’s 14th Annual Mathalon Competition, 27 November 2021.

The role of History of Mathematics in Teaching Mathematics, 6th Icstr Dubai – International Conference On Science & Technology Research, 20 February 2020.

Learner Autonomy in the age of the internet: The role of YouTube in Undergraduate Math classes, 4th Icrtel 2019 – International Conference On Research In Teaching, Education & Learning, 9 April 2019

My experience with MyMathLab, Pearson Math Day, 22 November 2018.

Teaching remedial math courses: Challenges and teaching philosophy, 5th World Conference On Learning, Teaching And Educational Leadership, Prague – Czech Republic, October 2014.

Adapting a math book to the Arab world region: Pedagogical benefits on the learning process, Frontiers In Mathematics And Science Education Research Conference, Famagusta, North Cyprus, May 2014.

Teaching mathematics with technology, World Conference On Learning, Teaching And Administration, Cairo, Egypt, October 2010.

GRANTS AND SPONSORSHIPS

Grant, Technology Integration in the United Arab Emirates: The Case for STEM Education., Research Incentive Fund (RIF), Zayed University, 1 May 2023 – 30 April 2025.

AWARDS AND HONORS

Nominated by Math and Stat department for College of Arts and Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, AUS 2022-2023, Math and Stat Department, American University of Sharjah, 6 April 2023.

Nominated by Math and Stat department for College of Arts and Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, AUS 2019-2020, American University of Sharjah, 19 February 2020.

Nominated by Math and Stat department for College of Arts and Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, AUS 2013-2014, American University of Sharjah, 28 April 2014.

Nominated for College of Arts and Sciences Teaching Excellence Award, and selected as one of the three best teachers of the year, AUS, 2012-2013, American University of Sharjah, 10 May 2013.

Exemplary Teaching and Service to Students with Disability award, American University of Sharjah, 15 December 2010.

Fondation Herbette grant, Institute of Mathematics, Lausanne University, Switzerland, 3 January 1996.